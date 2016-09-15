Co-Operative’s cake sale support

The team at the Co-Operative in Shoreham’s Ham Road held a cake sale to raise money for a local lady with terminal cancer.

In total, the team have raised £450, which they gifted to the lady’s mother, Jean Frost, on her behalf.

Maggie Ford is a customer team member at the Co-Operative, and she is in charge of the charity work that the store gets involved in.

Maggie said: “At Co-Operative we have a yearly charity we raise for but on this occasion we raised money for a lady with cancer who I knows personally, which we done a cake sale and a raffle for.

“This lady wishes to be anonymous but she has done so much for people in our local community.

“We wanted to give her something back and to show our appreciation.

“Sadly the lady passed away this week, we are so happy we raised £450 for her funeral.”

The charity cake sale event was held on September 5 and 6.

Maggie Ford presented the money to the lady’s friend, Maggie Donague, who has been there for the lady throughout her illness.

The lady’s mother, Jean Frost, asked Maggie Donague to collect the money on her behalf as she was unable to attend.

The Co-operative also presented £2,260 to the Adur Special Needs Project earlier this year.

