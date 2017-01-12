Charming flint cottage

This semi-detached flint cottage in Littlehampton offers a wealth of charm and character.

Virginia Cottage, in Toddington Lane, has a wood burner and beamed ceilings to enhance its delightful ‘olde world’ feel.

Accommodation comprises a lounge, kitchen, inner lobby to a ground floor bathroom/ WC, good-size conservatory and two bedrooms.

Outside there is a large enclosed garden with decked area and step up to the lawn.

There is also private parking for two cars and a small area of garden to the front.

The property also benefits from gas central heating.

Virginia Cottage is pleasantly situated just off Toddington Lane, to the north of Littlehampton.

Toddington Lane itself runs between the Worthing Road and Lyminster Road.

A viewing is recommended to be able to fully appreciate the cottage.

Price £299,950 Freehold.

For more information contact Hawke and Metcalfe, 104 The Street, Rustington, BN16 3NJ. Telephone 01903 850450 or email: sales@hawkemetcalfe.co.uk