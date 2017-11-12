Charity grateful for support

Shoreham care home Cavell House welcomed nearby residents for a Macmillan coffee morning.

Chef Chris Pollard provided a delicious spread, which was sold to staff, visitors from the community and relatives for the charity.

Robert Moon, head of regional fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Every coffee slurped, cake served and conversation shared will help Macmillan continue to provide emotional, financial, medical and practical support to people affected by cancer.

“By supporting the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning everyone in Shoreham is helping someone who has been diagnosed or affected by cancer.

“We’d like to thank everyone in Shoreham for their continued support.”

The money raised at the Middle Road home was included in the £2,200 raised by Larchwood Care for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign.

Alison Boote, operations director for Larchwood Care, said: “I am incredibly proud of all the homes that participated in the Macmillan coffee morning events this year.

“Larchwood Care has raised a significant amount for a fantastic charity that helps thousands of people in the UK.

“Events that bring our residents together with the local community to raise money for a good cause always have a positive impact on them, as they have a great time and enjoy giving something back. Macmillan is a charity close to the hearts of a number of residents and members of staff, and we are delighted to be able to make a contribution towards the outstanding work they do.”