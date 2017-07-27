Charity concert to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis

A Steyning man has organised a charity concert to fundraise for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust over the weekend.

Jim Prior, whose sister Bryony suffers from the condition, has formed a band including family members and close friends that will perform during the evening.

The concert will take place on Saturday evening at the Steyning Centre, in Fletchers Croft.

The star-studded band – JP Big Band – features three top singers made up from talent on the South Coast to perform a night of music.

Jim said: “I am putting on this concert to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis and I am also putting it on for my sister who has cystic fibrosis.

“I’m hoping at the end of the night to achieve a big pot of money that we can give over to cystic fibrosis but also have a complete new big band that will perform around the south coast and possibly do a yearly fundraising concert for cystic fibrosis.”

Saturday evening’s concert, hosted by Jim Prior and his three singers David Browne, Rebecca Askew and Bryony Prior will get underway at 7.30pm.

There will be a fully stocked bar from Dark Star and a raffle with generous donations from local residents and businesses.

The evening will be run and supported by The Rotary club of Steyning and Henfield, The Steyning Music Society and The Steyning Jazz Club.

Jim added: “With music from Count Basie, Gordon Goodwin, Bobby Darin, Diane Schuur and many more, there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone of all ages.

“I have a personal connection with cystic fibrosis and wanted to combine my love of music with raising funds and awareness for research for the thousands who suffer from this life threatening disease.”

The vastly family-orientated band is made of Jim, his sister, her boyfriend and a number of Jim’s friends from around the area.

Jim added: “It is a completely new band that I’ve put together.

“We have had one rehearsal, which was yesterday (Sunday), before the concert on Saturday.”

Tickets to the concert are £12 and can be purchased from the Steyning Bookshop by calling 01903 812062. All proceeds will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

You can make a donation via the band’s fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JPBigBand.