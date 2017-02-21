Charity cheque comes from an unlikely place

The crew from Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station was donated £550 from afar – from a charity fundraising event in Scotland.

Sue Carter attended a fundraising night at the village hall in Inellan on the banks of the River Clyde in Scotland, while visiting friends in Dunoon, Argyll.

The main part of the evening was the auction of VIP trip for two people to see a show during 2017.

Sue won the prize with a bid of £550 and one of the charities being supported was the RNLI, which Sue decided to donate to her local RNLI station, Shoreham.

Lifeboat coxswain Steve Smith said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Sue for thinking of her local RNLI lifeboat station when she was hundreds of miles away on a visit to friends.”

The station, which is based on Kingston Beach on Broghton Road, Shoreham, has two lifeboats – the RNLB Enid Collette, which is a tamar class all weather lifeboat, and the ILB Joan Woodland. which is powered by a 50HP engine and is capable of 50 knots.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.