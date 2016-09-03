Cash boost for charity team to help reach hospital goal

A Shoreham voluntary charity group has been given a cash boost by a housebuilding company.

The League of Friends at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham has received the helping hand from Taylor Wimpey South Thames to help fund equipment for a brand new stateoftheart facility for patients.

The leading local housebuilder, which is currently building high-quality new homes at its Shoreham Crescent development next to Southlands Hospital, donated £250 to the League of Friends at Southlands Hospital, which is raising funds for equipment at an important new ophthalmology centre for outpatients. The new centre will cost in the region of £7.5 million and is anticipated to be open next year.

Dave Pond, secretary and treasurer for the League of Friends at Southlands Hospital, said: “We’re attempting to raise £260,000 to help purchase state of the art equipment for the new ophthalmology centre. This is a big project for us and also a huge investment from the NHS Foundation Trust for Southlands, as there’s certainly the demand for this new facility in the area, so this £250 donation from Taylor Wimpey is extremely helpful for us.”

In 2015 Taylor Wimpey purchased part of the land at Southlands Hospital to build new homes at its Shoreham Crescent development.

Dave said: “The idea for the new centre was first developed around two years ago and it will make a huge difference to the local area. This donation will help us take a step closer to our target amount, as well as the money invested by the Trust from selling parts of the hospital to Taylor Wimpey. A lot of other funding for the hospital is generated through the onsite ‘Friends’ shop and café, which is run entirely by volunteers.

“It’s wonderful to see that a business like Taylor Wimpey is interested in supporting the local hospital – and it’s a big help towards us reaching our goal. Help from such a wellknown business will hopefully spread the word and generate more funding for the hospital.

“We’re also very welcoming of any more people who can volunteer two to three hours a week to help out in the social environment of the shop and café, as Southlands is a busy hospital and we always need funding to keep it going for the thousands of patients who pass through every month.”

Find out more at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.

