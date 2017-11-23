Carnival-themed lantern parade to illuminate Lancing’s streets

A popular parade which usually sees more than 2,000 participants take to Lancing’s streets will return on Saturday for its ‘most vibrant and eye-catching’ event yet.

The Adur Sea of Lights parade will light up the village for the fifth year running.

This year’s theme is carnival, inspired by the Lancing Carnival which used to be held during the summer.

Andrea Ballance, creative director, said: “The whole theme is to allow people to be as creative as possible.”

She said this year’s event was expected to be very successful, adding: “We are expecting at least as many people, if not more, than last year.”

The day will begin with a lantern making workshop at Lancing Parish Hall from 12 to 3pm.

As with the parade, the event is free and open to all to attend. Materials for a lantern will be provided.

Volunteer Louise Munt said: “In a climate of budget cuts and shortages, creative education is under threat.

“Sea of Lights has been able to reach out to local nurseries, schools, care homes and youth groups to provide an outlet for people’s creativity.”

A steel band from the Sir Robert Woodard Academy will be playing outside the Co-op from 3pm.

Residents will begin to gather at Monks Recreation Ground to the sound of a performance from Jax at 4pm.

The parade will set off at 4.30pm after a countdown by the cast of Lancing Repertory Players’ pantomime.

It will travel on a circuit route around the village, with music played along the way by marching bands and a glow hula hoop show performed en route by Dream Spin.

The parade will then return to the recreation ground for a fire dance by performers Poi Passion as a finale.

Organisers have thanked sponsors the Big Lottery Fund, Tesco Bags of Help, Sussex Community Foundation, West Sussex Community Council, Waitrose Community Matters, Recycle Lancing, Green Wright Chalton Annis Solicitors, Shoreham Port and Michael Jones.