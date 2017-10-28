Care Month visit for day centre

A Worthing day centre has received a special visit from the Cabinet Member for Adults and Health.

Amanda Jupp visited The Rowans in Worthing to talk to centre users and staff. The Rowans centre offers a specialist service for people with an acquired brain injury, physical, sensory, memory impairment, physical disabilities or complex needs.

As part of the council’s Care Month, held throughout October, Amanda is among the team of leading councillors volunteering at a range of council services that help people live well in later life.

Amanda said: “It was lovely to meet everyone and to talk to them about the activities they take part in and to get their feedback.”

The aim of Care Month is to raise awareness about care and support available in the county.

Information and advice is available on the County Council’s website, social media sites, at events around the county, in libraries, interviews on local radio and in local publications.

The month long event is now in its third year and is organised by West Sussex County Council.

This year’s event has a greater focus on the everyday things people can do to help avoid unplanned hospital visits. It also focuses on the support available once people leave hospital.

For more information, see www.westsussex.gov.uk/caremonth.