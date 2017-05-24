Caravans move from school field to Broadwater site

A group of caravans, which were given notice to leave a Lancing school field yesterday, have pitched up in Broadwater.

The caravans have set up on the old dairy site in Sompting Road in Broadwater, Worthing.

Police said officers have visited the site and are liaising with West Sussex County Council.

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.