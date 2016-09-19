Car raffle helps fund new helicopter

Shoppers at the Holmbush Centre in Shoreham raised more than £2,000 for Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance in a raffle to win a car as the charity awaits the arrival of a new helicopter next month.

Staff and volunteers for the life-saving charity sold tickets for the draw, at the Upper Shoreham Road centre, last month.

In total, £2,299.60 was raised in ticket sales and donations for the Win a Mini draw in aid of the air ambulance which relies almost entirely on public support.

The £19,000 car was a convertible Mini Cooper.

Air ambulance head of lotteries and gaming James Cook said: “We are really grateful to the Holmbush Centre for giving us a platform to raise awareness of the charity, and to the public for their support.”

Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance has taken delivery of a new helicopter, an AgustaWestland, which is expected to be operational in October.

Flying faster, further and for longer, it will enable the pilot, doctor and paramedic to reach, treat and deliver patients to hospital even faster, and potentially reach more people in time.

The AW169 has a significantly larger cabin, improving in-flight access to patients, which will allow for delivery of more life-saving interventions.

Tickets for the Win a Mini raffle cost £5 each and can be purchased online at www.raffle.me.uk. The draw will take place on March 31, 2017. The service needs £6.5million each year to continue its life-saving work.