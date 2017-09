Emergency services are on the scene after a car went into the water at Shoreham Port, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Basin Road South in Portslade at 8.51am, police said.

A man had been pulled out of the water uninjured, a spokesman confirmed.

An ambulance was called to the scene, as well as the Shoreham RNLI, police said.

The vehicle had sunk into the water.

More to follow.