Car destroyed in Steyning garage blaze

A car was destroyed as a blaze broke out in a garage at a property in Steyning.

Crews from Partridge Green and Steyning were called to the fire in Horsham Road, opposite the leisure centre, at about 4.15pm on Monday (January 23).

The fire service said a 5m by 10m garage was alight when firefighters arrived.

Crews managed to stop the blaze from spreading and it was extinguished using two hose reels.

A car inside was destroyed by the flames and 20 per cent of the garage was damaged. No-one was injured.

