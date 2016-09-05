Capsized catamaran saved by RNLI

A capsized catamaran was among the three call-outs by the Shoreham RNLI last week.

The Shoreham inshore lifeboat was launched to a report of a yacht on Thursday at just after 8.30pm, which had broken down near the entrance of Shoreham Harbour with two people on board.

After a short search the inshore lifeboat could not locate the vessel and the all weather lifeboat was launched to assist. The yacht was then found by the inshore lifeboat a mile south east of Shoreham Harbour.

A tow line was set up and the inshore lifeboat towed her into the harbour escorted by the all weather lifeboat.

The next call came on Saturday at just after 1.45pm, when the inshore lifeboat was launched to a report of a person in distress in the water 50 metres south of Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing.

Before the lifeboat had arrived on scene the casualty had made their own way ashore and were being dealt with by staff at Worthing beach office. The inshore lifeboat then returned to station.

The inshore lifeboat was launched again on Sunday 4 Sept at 12.25pm to a catamaran, which had capsized in the River Adur, Shoreham.

There were two people on board and the yacht was opposite the Harbour Club and had been pushed into the north side of the river.

The lifeboat crew towed it into the middle of the river where they re-righted it with one of the catamaran crew while the other was left on the quay.

A safety boat from Sussex Yacht Club also helped the lifeboat crew right the catamaran and they then picked up the person from the quay and a crew member from Shoreham Sailing club, who helped sail the boat back to the yacht club.

