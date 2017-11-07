Cancer survivor says thanks with coffee morning

A woman who had cancer earlier this year said a big thank you to the charity that supported her during that time by organising a coffee morning for 70 people.

Rosemary Olivier’s Macmillan Coffee Morning was held at St Peter’s Church hall, in West Street, Shoreham, on Monday morning, and raised an impressive £600 for the cancer charity.

The 69-year-old, of Ravens Road, Shoreham, has now recovered and hopes to return to her job as a part-time lecturer in the new year.

She said: “It was really successful. We had a wonderful singalong thanks to the Secret Singers group, there were wonderful cakes and people gave generously with their donations.

“I received so much support from Macmillan and Worthing Hospital that I just wanted to do something to say thanks. I couldn’t have done it without my friends helping.”