Camera club exhibition hosted at Horsham’s museum and art gallery

A new exhibition from the Steyning Camera Club is being hosted at Horsham District Council’s Horsham Museum and Art Gallery.

‘Steyning Camera Club: photography and digital imagery’, which is open until July 1, contains images produced by the talented members of Steyning Camera Club.

Child Labour, Mexico by Clive Trusler

Collectively, they form an inspirational exhibition, and demonstrate what can be done with photography when used as an art medium.

The club are displaying varied inspirational images of nature, portraits, together with the landscape and built environment. Each print is the result of careful consideration by the photographer from the moment of capture through to time spent in the ‘digital darkroom’ and then to the final image - and shows examples of the way the members of Steyning Camera Club view their world and what is important to them.

For instance, there is the portrait ‘Child Labour, Mexico’ by Clive Trusler – it is in monochrome, yet its emotional impact is dramatic – every part of this child’s face speaks to the heart.

Contrasting this is ‘Pride on Parade’ by Sue Lambert – an unusual shot of part of a pristine bright red uniform, medals and buttons, and a pure white gloved hand unabashedly proclaiming pride.

Pride on Parade by Sue Lambert

Or, the soothing nature photograph of the ‘Stoat’ by Yvonne Park – this usually shy animal has been captured perfectly in the sunlight poised on top of a log, unaware of its moment in the spotlight.

