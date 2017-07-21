Worthing’s Mothercare to close

Have your say

Worthing’s Mothercare will be closing this October, the company has announced.

The South Street store will close its doors on October 2 this year.

A Mothercare spokesman said: ”We will be emailing our customers in the local area to advise of the changes and provide details of their nearest store.

“We greatly value all our customers in the area and would like to thank them for their continued loyalty and support for Mothercare.

“Whilst we regret the closure of the store, it is part of a larger transformation plan for our business.”

The company did not immediately provide information about potential job losses.