Teville Gate consultation dates revealed

Dates for a public consultation on the future of Worthing’s Teville Gate have been announced.

Last week, Mosaique, the owner of the site, released a long-awaited statement announcing the next chapter in the site’s journey towards redevelopment.

Now, it has been announced that the curtains will be lifted on ‘exciting plans’ at two events next month. The first will be held from in the Denham Room at Worthing College from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, November 9, with the second at The Gordon Room at Worthing Town Hall from 4pm to 8pm the following day.

Feedback from the Worthing community will be used to shape the full planning application. Mosaique CEO Aized Sheikh said: “Having worked intensively for two years on Teville Gate, this is an important moment for the future of the development and for Worthing.

“My team has created a viable scheme bringing new homes, new businesses and new leisure opportunities to this complex site. The public consultation is the perfect opportunity for us to share our confidence in an exciting future and to invite feedback on our ideas.

“Once the development is completed in 2020, we are certain that it will become one of the most desirable residential addresses on the South Coast.”

The content of each consultation will be identical, so residents can choose the opportunity which is most convenient to them.

Mosaique anticipates submitting a full planning application by the end of November, intending for the plans to be debated by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee in March, 2018.

