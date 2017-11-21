Shoreham print company wins three business awards

A Shoreham lithographic and digital print company celebrated a successful evening at an award ceremony, taking home three business awards.

The Gemini Print Group, based in Dolphin Way, Shoreham, won Overall Business of the Year, Large Company of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year at the Adur and Worthing Business Awards.

The black tie event featured more than 700 nominations and entries.

Steve Cropper, Group Managing Director, said he was ‘very proud’ of all his colleagues across the business.

“These awards are a win for every person in our strong team of 160 people – whether they have been in the company for more than 30 years or they are a new trainee just starting their Gemini career,” he said.

“Thank you to all the organisers and sponsors and big congratulations to the finalists and winners for all the categories.

“It was impressive to see the level of skills and innovation in the area local to The Gemini Print Group head office – great business standards to keep us on our toes!”

He described 2017 as ‘a major year’ in the company’s development, which has seen investment in new technology, restructuring of the leadership team, further eco standards established and new senior skills focused on excelling at quality and customer service standards.

Employee Ben Griggs was presented with the Young Achiever award, sponsored by Lancing College Preparatory School in Worthing.

The entry for Ben focused on his progression and changes in roles within the company.

His skills changes were initially as a result of an injury, which demanded months of recovery, but more lately have been fueled by excellent customer feedback and his determined ambition to succeed.

Judges said: “Ben has played a key role in the ever increasing success of his team.

“Printing is a tough, fast-paced, competitive manufacturing business that also demands creativity and excellent communications skills which ben has demonstrated over the last four years enabling him to become an outstanding achiever”.