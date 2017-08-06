Old and young benefit from corporate links

Schools and community groups have benefited from links with staff at Shoreham Port.

This summer has been particularly busy, with a range of activities under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) umbrella.

Shoreham Port has a well-established CSR group, which meets once a month to discuss donation requests, projects in the community and other ways it can support its stakeholders.

Staff take stakeholder leave days to volunteer in the community and for Katie Orchin, it gave her a chance to meet older people on Shoreham Beach.

The marketing and communications manager had a wonderful time serving afternoon tea at The Friday Club, which meets at The Church of the Good Shepherd.

Katie said: “It was a pleasure to meet their members and spend the afternoon listening to live music and enjoying a slice of cake.

The lower school playground at Shoreham Beach Primary School is being renovated over the summer holidays

“The Friday Club clearly means a great deal to its members and is such a welcoming environment for people to make friends.”

The annual strawberry tea party is just one of the ways the club helps to combat loneliness among older folk.

Judy Bradshaw, from the club, said: “Katie was such a star. The feedback has been so warming and the general consensus is, please come back for the Christmas party Katie.”

The club also had a visit from Nicky Goldsbrough, the port’s director of corporate services, who delivered an insightful presentation about job opportunities and the important role the port plays as a major employer in the area.

Nicky talked about the history of the port and explained its ambitious plans for the future.

Two schools have benefited from donations made by the port.

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Shoreham received money towards a new interactive white-board for the key stage two classrooms.

Head teacher Kate Crees said: “We were delighted to be considered for the donation and spent a very enjoyable afternoon with Georgia and Patrick from Shoreham Port.”

Shoreham Beach Primary School was given funds for a new climbing frame, as part of the playground renovation for the lower school.

The new playground is being built over the summer holidays and an official opening will be taking place in September.

Alison Moore, committee member for the Parents, Teachers and Friends Association, said: “We simply cannot thank the port enough for their generosity and support.

“The whole committee is absolutely over the moon. By funding such a large proportion of the lower school equipment, the port is helping the entire school as we can now concentrate our fundraising on providing some equipment for the upper school as well.”

Many community groups have been given tours and presentations this year, including the Oxford International Language School, Peter Gladwin Primary School in Portslade, Sussex Chamber of Commerce and Coast to Capital.

Charities, community associations and schools interested in applying to Shoreham Port for funding or assistance should visit www.shoreham-port.co.uk/Donation-Requests