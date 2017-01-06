National fashion chain coming to Worthing

A high street clothing chain with more than 70 stores across the UK is opening in Worthing next month, the Herald has learned.

Yours Clothing, which specialises in selling ‘plus size’ clothing for women, is opening a new store on Friday, February 3.

The company began with founder Andrew Killingsworth selling plus size clothing at a market stall 20 years ago.

Now Yours Clothing has branches across the UK and also in the Middle East, with thousands of parcels sent worldwide every week.

The company has not yet released the exact location of the new Worthing store however it is advertising for supervisors and sales advisors on its website.

