Mile Oak couple win top award for non-alcoholic wine

A couple who make non-alcoholic ginger drinks on Mile Oak Farm were recognised at the Good Choice! Quality Food Awards 2017.

Chris and Rosemary Knox said they have not been able to stop smiling since their 'Gran Stead’s Reduced Sugar Fiery Ginger Wine' took the top spot in the reduced/lower sugar ambient category.

Chris Knox picks up the award, with category sponsors Rachel Allen and Lynsey Dewars from Reflex Labels

Mr Knox, co-founder of Gran Stead’s Ginger Company, picked up the award at a ceremony in the five-star Grosvenor House Hotel, Mayfair, on Thursday (November 9).

He said: “We are both overjoyed that our drinks have been recognised by the judges of these distinguished national awards.

“We have been shortlisted twice before, but this is the first time we have won and we are over the moon. We can’t wait to put the winning logo on our labels.”

The Good Choice! Quality Food Awards 2017 recognise products which excel in both taste and as `better choice’ options. A 24-strong panel of judges took three days to assess more than 200 products, all of which were judged on the following criteria: taste, flavour, texture, aroma, ingredients, innovations, packaging, presentation and price point.

The award for Gran Stead’s Reduced Sugar Fiery Ginger Wine comes hot on the heels of a string of recent accolades.

Recently it won stars for two of its products in the internationally-acclaimed Great Taste Awards: Gran Stead’s Mellow Ginger Wine and Spiced Ginger Punch.

And the Gran Stead’s Ginger Company has been shortlisted for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards.

Handmade on Mile Oak Farm, the non-alcoholic drinks range started with Mellow Ginger Wine, based on a 150-year-old recipe, and now includes six different recipes.

The drinks are sold in farm shops, independent retailers and some Co-op supermarkets.

Gran Stead’s Ginger Company is a member of food and drink network Local Food Britain, and the network's founder Tracy Carroll said: “The Good Choice! Quality Food Award is hugely recognisable across the food and drink industry and very well deserved.

"Chris and Rosemary work so hard to produce quality, delicious drinks and it is great to see their efforts are being recognised by the food and drink elite and consumers alike.”

To find out more about Gran Stead's Ginger Company, visit: www.gransteadsginger.co.uk