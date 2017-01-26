Homes, IKEA and new A27 junction would ‘secure future’ of Shoreham Airport

A £150million development of a Lancing greenfield site could ‘secure the long-term future’ of Shoreham Airport, developers have claimed.

Plans for 600 homes and an IKEA at New Monks Farm are expected to be submitted to Adur District Council next month, it was announced today.

The proposals include a new A27 roundabout which would serve both the new development and the airport.

This, developers say, would improve the airport’s access and enable thousands of square metres of new business space to be built.

A statement by New Monks Farm Development Limited read: “The transport improvements will open up access for the Shoreham Airport commercial development and up to 200 further job creation opportunities and help secure the long-term future of the Airport.”

The Adur Local Plan – a document outlining the long-term vision for the district – identifies New Monks Farm for 600 homes and commercial space.

The airport is also earmarked for more business space – and the two parties have worked together on proposals.

Both are expected to argue the case for more floorspace than is currently envisaged in the plan.

But key to the delivery of the projects is the new roundabout.

Adur District Council is waiting to hear from the Government if it will receive £9.43million of funding to help finance the junction.

Airport managing director Jonathan Candelon said: “The proposals look very positive and we are obviously in favour for anything that benefits the airport, local economy as well as the community.”

In written representations to the local plan examination next week, consultants for the airport’s head leaseholder, Albermarle outlined the importance of the funding.

The report read: “(Funding) will be used specifically for the provision of the essential road infrastructure to unblock the development of this area of Shoreham.

“A new road junction on the A27 is required to provide access of sufficient capacity for new homes and commercial developments. Once complete, the commercial development at Shoreham Airport is likely to follow, funded by private sector investment.

“Without investment in the new road infrastructure the ability of the private and public sectors to develop and invest in the Shoreham Airport area is unlikely.”

Albermarle entered administration in September.

At the time, Brighton City Airport Limited, the company responsible for operating the airport since 2013, confirmed the facility would not be affected by administration.

New Monks Farm is the greenfield land south of the A27, adjacent to the western boundary of the airport.

The site was purchased last year by Brighton and Hove Albion’s training ground, in Mash Barn Lane.

Campaigners have long opposed development, with flood risk among the concerns.

If planning permission is approved and funding granted, IKEA could be open by mid-2019.

The new junction could be completed by 2018.

Work on the new homes would begin by the end of the year and built over an eight-year period.

Final-stage negotiations with Cala Homes are underway for the delivery of the housing.