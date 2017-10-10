GALLERY: Steyning shop window winners revealed

Brightly-coloured fruits and teddy bears’ tea parties were among the entries for this year’s Steyning shop window competition.

The food-themed challenge was set for shops and businesses to support the Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival, organised by the Steyning and District Community Partnership.

Smiffy Bears won the non-foodie category with Teddy Bears Tea Party

This year month-long festival finished with gusto on Saturday, with the morning including the judging of the best food theme shop window.

Organisers were thrilled to welcome celebrity children’s author Julia Donaldson as the judge taking on the difficult task of deciding the winners.

Reina Alston, from the partnership’s visitors and tourism group, said: “The shops had entered into the spirit of the occasion with great enthusiasm and there were some fantastic displays, both in the foodie and the non-foodie categories, bears being well represented in a lot of the windows.

“However, as with all competitions, not everyone can win. The prize money was kindly sponsored by the Steyning and District Business Chamber and their chairman, Dean Haysom from Compass Mortgages, was on hand to help with the presentations.”

Winner of the non-foodie category was Smiffy Bears with Teddy Bears Tea Party, displaying exquisite details like tiny sandwiches and hedgerow fruits.

Second was the St Barnabas House charity shop with A Country Kitchen and third was Steyning Bookshop with Autumn Abundance, a wonderful colourful window with hand-painted falling leaves.

Clockhouse Florist was highly commended for its Ice-cream Sundae creation.

Winner in the foodie category was Cobblestone Tea House with Winnie the Pooh and the Story of Honey.

Second was The Little Sweetshop with Teddy Bears’ Tea Party, which was full of fantastic detail, and third was Garlic Wood Farm with Meat & Veg, a colourful window of meats with vegetables hanging above.

The Model Bakery was highly commended for its Harvest to Bread display of baking artistry, demonstrating what can be achieved by professional bakers.