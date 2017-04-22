Customers thanked for helping to raise £7m

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has thanked people in Shoreham for helping it to reach its £7million donation milestone.

A total of 25 charities and good causes have received more than £5,500 through the society’s Shoreham agency since the foundation’s first donation in 1999.

Adur Special Needs Project, Shoreham RNLI and St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and are among those to have benefited from a donation.

The foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme, where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts once a year to help smaller charities.

Darren Giles, proprietor of the Shoreham agency, at Giles Smith, in High Street, said: “We’re delighted to be able to celebrate the charitable foundation reaching its £7million donation milestone.

“We would not be able to do this without the support of our members who fund the charitable foundation and we thank them for recommending such worthwhile causes.

“As a mutual organisation, we’re committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve. It’s remarkable what a big difference the charitable foundation has made, not only here in Shoreham but in communities all around the UK.”

