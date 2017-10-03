Competition fierce in inaugural Bake Off

The inaugural Great Steyning Bake Off, launched this year as part of the Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival, featured some outstanding entries.

Competition was fierce as home bakers produced some top-quality entries, giving judges Les Nicholson from the Artisan Bakehouse, Laure Moyle from Pudding Fairy and Eddie Woodward from Cobblestone Walk a difficult task in deciding the winners.

Julie Hamer won best tea time with her Victoria sponge

Clare Clark won best chocolate cake and best bread, and Julie Hamer won best tea time favourites with her Victoria sponge.

All cakes were sold off after judging, raising £400 for the organiser, Family Support Work, a charity supporting disadvantaged children and families in Sussex.

Throughout the afternoon, tea and cakes were served to visitors to The Steyning Centre as they awaited the results.