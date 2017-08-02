Celebrity launch in Southwick Square

A new national award for hairdressers was launched at a celebrity party in Southwick Square.

Former TOWIE star Amy Childs was guest of honour at Monroe Hair & Beauty salon for the packed launch party for the Good Salon Guide Extensions Artist award.

Amy Childs, centre, with the models, showing hair created by Lisa Brady and her team at Monroe

Amy is a long-time fan of extensions and a client at the salon, run by Lisa Brady. She was delighted to support the new award, which is designed to recognise the skills of extensions artists across the UK.

Lisa was chosen as an ambassador for this latest initiative from Good Salon Guide by its managing director Gareth Penn.

Her salon became the first in the UK to receive the new award, an achievement that was celebrated with live music, champagne and canapés.

Guests were able to see some of Lisa’s team at work, creating great looks with extensions from Rapunzel of Sweden on models.

Lisa said being an ambassador was a fantastic opportunity to share her expertise in extensions.

She said: “We‘ve been working with some of the best quality extensions for many years and I am thrilled to be the first salon in the UK to gain the Extensions Artist award from Good Salon Guide.”

Gareth said Lisa’s expertise in extensions was one of the reasons he asked for her help in setting up the new award.

He added: “When we were devising the new Extensions Artist award, we wanted to get expert input in writing the all-important criteria and Lisa was our first choice.

“As a five star Good Salon Guide member, we knew Lisa has an outstanding reputation in working with the very best extensions and she proved invaluable in helping us establish this new award.”