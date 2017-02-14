Celebrate Valentine’s Day .... with a free Subway

Subway has gone all romantic on us. To celebrate ‘customer appreciation day’ Subway is offering its customers one free six-inch Sub.

The catch is you need to purchase a large (597ml) dispensed drink or 500ml bottle of water.

The offer is only available today (February 14, 2017) between 11am and 7pm at the following stores:

East Sussex

146 North Street, Brighton

26 London Road, Brighton

67 Western Road, Brighton

109 Queens Road, Brighton

Unit 10 Bartholomew House, Brighton

1 Fenchurch Walk, Brighton

Unit 16, Brighton

16 Old Steine, Brighton

20 West Street, Brighton

Eastern Road, Brighton

Mill Road, Brighton

Kings Drive Service Station, Eastbourne

28 High Street, Hailsham

4 Banks Buildings, Hastings

Station Approach, Hastings

112 Church Road, Hove

146 South Coast Road, Peacehaven

5 Station Road, Portslade

West Sussex

21 High Street, Bognor Regis

449 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis

53 Church Walk, Burgess Hill

29A South Street, Chichester Tangmere Service Station, Chichester

36 The Boulevard, Crawley

55 Gatwick Road, Crawley

95 High Street, Crawley

County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley

Crawley Avenue, Crawley

Copthorne Common, Crawley

London Road, Crawley

81 London Road, East Grinstead

80 South Road, Haywards Heath

5 Sterling Building, Horsham

Crossbush Service, Lyminster Road, Littlehampton

32 High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea

High Street, Uckfield

Chapel Road, Worthing

7 Montague Place, Worthing

West Durrington District Ctr, Worthing

Broadwater Street, Worthing

The terms and conditions state it is not valid for double meat, extra cheese, or any other extras.

Plus, the offer is limited to one per customer per visit and cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.