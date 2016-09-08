BREAKING: Shoreham Airport’s future ‘secure’

Shoreham Airport’s future has been confirmed as secure as Albemarle Shoreham Airport Ltd enters administration.

Brighton City Airport Ltd, the company that has been operating the Airport since 2013, has confirmed that the airport will not be affected by the administration of the head lease holder.

Simon Underwood and David Thurgood of Menzies LLP have been appointed as joint administrators of Albermarle Shoreham Airport Ltd (“ASAL”), which leases Shoreham Airport Estate.

In a statement today, the Brighton City Airport Ltd said it had ‘safeguarded’ the future of the airport when it secured a 30-year lease for the airport site.

A spokesperson stated: “Existing plans to protect, preserve and enhance the airport as an asset for the local, business and aviation community can still be delivered.

“The directors of the airport continue to work closely with operators, tenants and the local community to ensure the long-term viability of this valuable local amenity.”

