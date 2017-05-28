At-home carers complete dementia training

Caregivers have received certificates after completing specialist dementia training.

Staff at Home Instead Senior Care are dealing with a growing number of older people living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia in Shoreham, Brighton and Hove.

The company, which provides at-home care for older people, offers its own dementia training programme, accredited by City & Guilds.

Owner Liz Brackley said: “Rather than trying to force those living with dementia to conform, this programme helps our caregivers to embrace their clients’ reality.

“Dementia care often focuses on preventing people from doing things, which increases their experience of disability. This programme focuses on engaging people in activities they may love or have forgotten, stimulating the senses, and helping them to feel valued again.

“As specialists in at-home care for older people, many of our clients are diagnosed with, or have symptoms of dementia, and it is important that we can do as much as possible to improve their quality of life.

“Our caregivers share their knowledge with family members this programme will help to give them confidence in dealing with behaviours that may otherwise be hard to understand. This sharing of knowledge will be invaluable in informing people about dementia across our local community.”

The programme teaches techniques for dealing with dementia, rather than focusing on the symptoms and treatments.

Caregivers are trained to manage the many different and sometimes challenging behaviours associated with dementia, and learn to respect the person as an individual.