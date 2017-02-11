Action week launches new partnership

Yorkshire Building Society’s agency in Shoreham launches an action week on Monday to support its new three-year charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

EYH brings together local charities as a national movement to end homelessness among 16 to 25-year-olds in the UK.

Yorkshire Building Society aims to raise £750,000 over the course of the partnership to support more than 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

An estimated 83,000 young people in the UK are homeless, the society said.

Colleagues at the agency at Giles Smith Independent Financial Services, in High Street, will be raising funds for EYH by selling trolley coins and holding a ‘give our bear a home’ competition.

Darren Giles, proprietor of Giles Smith Independent Financial Services, said: “We are proud to launch our new partnership with End Youth Homelessness and hope our customers and members of the public in Shoreham will really get behind us.

“Our action days will raise funds for rental deposit guarantees, home essentials grants, and practical help for homeless young people seeking to live independently.

“This partnership is at the heart of what we do at Yorkshire Building Society. As an organisation, we pride ourselves on helping people become financially secure and achieve everything they can, including having a place to call home.”

EYH was founded in 2010 by EYH member charity Centrepoint, after its patron, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, challenged the charity to end youth homelessness.

Rosie Mellor, partnership manager for EYH, said: “Every year 83,000 young people are homeless in the UK. Through our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society, we will not only be supporting 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes, we will also aim to break down the barriers that homeless young people face.”

Visit the website www.ybs.co.uk/your-society for more information.

