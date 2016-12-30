British Empire Medal for Goring woman in Queen’s honours

A woman from Goring has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year honours list.

Sylvia Doreen Phyllis Jarrett has been recognised for her services to charity and the community in Goring.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.