‘Brilliant’ day at Ashurst Fair and Fun Dog Show

The annual Ashurst Fair and Fun Dog Show was a brilliant success, raising more than £5,500 towards the Ashurst Village Hall project.

Held in glorious sunshine at Ashurst Recreation Ground last Sunday, the fair drew families and dogs from far and wide.

Attractions included a silent auction, which saw fierce bidding for items including a holiday in Croatia, art classes, pub meals, weekend breaks and cookery masterclasses.

Mandy Hedley, Ashurst Village Hall secretary, said: “A wonderful range of produce stalls included sumptuous summer cakes, delicious barbecue and even a Pimm’s Bar. There was even a cookery demonstration by Les Nicholson from the Artisan Bakehouse.”

The main attraction was the fun dog show, judged expertly by Annalise and Jonathan Underwood from Hawthorns Vets in Partridge Green and Henfield.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes paraded in the sunshine. Classes included best child handler, best large dog, best terrier and the happiest dog.

Rosettes and prizes were sponsored by Gatleys of Storrington, with Powells of Coolham providing the champion dog prize.

A fun agility course was busy all day with exciting terrier racing, too, and the cheers could be heard all around the village.

The overall winner – Ashurst Dog Show Champion 2016 and Champion Puppy – was an Italian spinone called Lark, owned by Carol Lloyd from Rustington.

Reserve champion was Rhodesian ridgeback Gamba, shown by Imogen Way.

Other winners included best terrier, Lucinda Woodridge with Diesel; best crossbreed, Murphy shown by Johnny Nash; best veteran, Tally with Elizabeth Toogood; and best rescue dog, Leo with Nigel Burt.

Mandy said: “Ashurst Village Hall is now up and running and a popular venue for many events and classes, including fashion shows, clock mending classes, Yoga and WI, among other things.

“The hall has benefited from grants and sponsorship from individuals and local businesses, including the Big Lottery Fund, Viridor, Leaders, Cordek, GACT and Acre.

“There is still some funding needed for the final stages of the hall project.”

The bottle stall

Visit www.ashurstvillagehall@btck.co.uk for hall bookings.

