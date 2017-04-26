Bride’s plea as she loses ring a week after wedding

A bride who lost her wedding ring a week after getting married is desperate to be reunited with it.

Michelle Brown from Horsham went to East Beach in Littlehampton with her family on Saturday when she lost the ring.

The missing ring

She said: “We are desperate to get it back. It is something I wanted to pass down to Charlotte my daughter which is another reason I am keen to get it back.”

The newlywed said the ring is a plain platinum band with square inset diamonds.

She last remembered having the ring before using the toilets in The Windmill Entertainment Centre in Windmill Road, Littlehampton.

A return trip to the centre proved fruitless, despite the plumbing in the sinks being checked.

Michelle believed the ring either fell off her finger while she was on the beach, or could still be in the toilets.

She picked out the ring with her husband Nick after it ‘caught her eye’ in W Carter & Son jewellers in Salisbury.

The couple met while completing PhDs at the University of Southampton, and have been together for 12 years. They were engaged in December and tied the knot at the Horsham Registration Office in Park House in North Street on April 15.

The couple will be moving to Switzerland in August, as Nick has got a new job with a pharmaceutical company.

If you find the ring, email news@worthingherald.co.uk.

