Brent Lodge to open third charity shop

Worthing mayor Sean McDonald will be opening a new charity shop for Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Hospital on Saturday.

The shop is located in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, and Mr McDonald will perform the opening ceremony at 11am.

General manager Robert Knight, right, with animal care managers Darren Ashcroft and Emma Pink at Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham

Brent Lodge is based in Sidlesham, where staff and volunteers treat around 3,000 sick or injured British wildlife patients each year.

Asha Park, administrative assistant, said: “To help raise much-needed funds to provide care for our patients, we have opened up charity shops where we sell quality furniture, pre-loved clothes and other donated items, plus our range of new products.

“Brent Lodge currently has shops in Havant and Selsey. We wanted to open a third shop in Worthing so that we can reach out to our loyal supporters who live in the area.

“We are really looking forward to reaching out to other local people to then develop further connections with new supporters. We plan to get drinks and nibbles to welcome the first customers.

“The shop is located in Unit 10 in the Guildbourne Centre, where we have been welcomed warmly by staff and volunteers from other shops located in the centre. We hope to continue to build up strong relationships with the rest of the friendly shop staff and keep the Guildbourne Centre a busy and thriving shopping centre.

“The charity is funded entirely on generous donations from our lovely supporters, without their help we would be able to do what we do.”

Anyone interested in helping in the charity shop as a much-valued volunteer, or who has quality furniture and other goods to donate, contact general manager Robert Knight on 01243 641672 or pop into the shop.

Visit www.brentlodge.org for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Sussex Newspapers – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.