BREAKING NEWS: Three rescued from Worthing care home fire

Six residents were evacuated and three people were rescued after a fire broke out at a care home in Worthing last night, the fire service has confirmed.

The fire at Hollywynd Rest Home in St Bololph's Road led to one person being taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation, but no one else was harmed, a fire service spokesperson said.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Three crews from Worthing and Lancing attended the blaze in a ground floor bedroom, which is believed to have started accidentally, although the exact cause is unclear, the fire spokesperson added.

Firefighters rescued three people from the two-storey building, but West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service could not specify if these people were residents.

A further six residents who were evacuated from the rest home were seen by paramedics as a precaution, the fire spokesperson said.

High pressure hose reels and covering jets were used to tackle the fire, with crews standing down at 11pm.