BREAKING NEWS: Roadsweeper lorry flips into trees at Buck Barn

A roadsweeper lorry has crashed on the A24 at Buck Barn, forcing part of the road to close.

Firefighters from Horsham have been called to the crash at the junction with the A272 between the Southwater roundabout and the Buck Barn traffic lights.

A spokesman for the fire service said the lorry had overturned and crashed into the trees at the side of the road.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle and no-one is believed to have been injured, police said.

Emergency services are at the scene and one lane has been closed northbound on the road.

