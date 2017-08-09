BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters respond to false report of plane crash

Firefighters are investigating a report of a plane crash have confirmed it was a well-intentioned false alarm.

Two fire engines were sent to a patch of land just north of the A27, near Lancing College, at 11.29 this morning in response to the report.

However a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We then had a further report to say air traffic control believe this to be a bonfire.”

After investigations the spokesman confirmed it was a false alarm made with good intentions.

They added: “We believe the incident was caused by a small bonfire in Coombes Road.”

In the initial reponse to the report of a plane crash, the fire service sent a heavy recovery tender and a 4x4 vehicle, in addition to the two fire engines.

The fire service spokesman said this was the standard initial response, tailored to the size of planes flying in and out of Shoreham Airport.