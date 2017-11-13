BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters cut two injured people out of rolled over car

Two people have been taken to hospital after firefighters had to cut them out of a rolled over car.
Emergency services were called at 2.23pm this afternoon to a two-car collision on Old Shoreham Road in Southwick.
Two fire engines and a fire rescue truck were sent to the scene, along with police and ambulance services.
Two people were trapped and had to be cut out of a red Fiat, a fire service spokesman said.
Once free they were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Delays are expected and police remain at the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shoreham Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.