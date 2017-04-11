BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters called to incident in Worthing

Firefighters have been called after ‘masses of black smoke’ was seen coming out of a building in Worthing this evening (April 11).

An eyewitness said flames were coming out of a building in Cotswold Road.

They said three pumps had been called and a man was currently trying to get into the property on a ladder.

They said: “You can see flames coming out the building with smoke.

“The pumps have completely blocked the road.”

Another eyewitness said they could see masses of black smoke as they were leaving a shop in the town centre.

More to follow.

