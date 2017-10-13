BREAKING NEWS: Fire after car collision blocking road

A car on fire after it was involved in a collision is currently blocking a road.
The A2038 Devil’s Dyke Road is blocked near Hove as police and fire services attend the incident.
Police were called to the incident at 6.41pm this evening.
An ambulance is also at the scene but it is not believed any serious injuries have been sustained.
Police were not able to immediately confirm how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
