BREAKING: Government invests £16m in Worthing and Adur

The Government has invested more than £16m into Worthing and Adur, which will help kickstart projects at Teville Gate and the IKEA proposed for Lancing.

More than £5.6million is to be invested in Worthing Central (Phase 1), which will see a transformation programme in the town centre, specifically focusing on Teville Gate and Union Place.

We are absolutely committed to creating thriving, prosperous places and redeveloping Teville Gate and Union Place is at the heart of this commitment Daniel Humphreys, leader of Worthing Borough Council

Discussions are already underway to develop these sites into a mix of homes, businesses and leisure uses.

Decoy Farm, meanwhile, will receive £4.84million. This marks a step change in preparing this site for active use, improving employment and economic opportunities in the borough.

In Adur, the Government has invested £5.7million of investment in the New Monk’s Farm development.

This investment will transform the site, helping to unlock up to 600 new homes and over 700 new jobs by improving the road network around this key site.

The funds to spur both developments come from the Local Growth Fund (Round 3) with the funds being administered by the Coast To Capital Local Economic Partnership.

The news was announced in the detail of the Autumn Statement.

Councillor Daniel Humphreys, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “This is a significant moment for the Borough and for some of our key regeneration sites. We are absolutely committed to creating thriving, prosperous places and redeveloping Teville Gate and Union Place is at the heart of this commitment.

“Once developed, we will have created over 120 homes for Worthing residents, alongside over 180 new jobs.

“This is very, very good news for the future of the Worthing Borough and I am confident that we will see action on the ground soon - our intention is to deliver both of these important projects by the end of the 2020/21 year.”

Councillor Neil Parkin, leader of Adur District Council, added:

“I am very pleased to hear that our belief in the future of our communities, alongside the hard work in preparing the bids for the Government, has been recognised through the Local Growth Fund.

“New Monks Farm is a key site in continuing to create places in which people can thrive – with the jobs, homes and other infrastructure needed to help that to happen. Hundreds of new homes and jobs, together with much needed improvements on the A27 and a potential new IKEA store, will create new places for our communities to grow into and enjoy being a part of.”

Adur and Worthing Councils are now working closely with the Greater Brighton Economic Board and Coast To Capital on allocating funds to these projects.

For further information on the progress of these sites, please see www.investaw.co.uk – the investment website for the Adur and Worthing areas.

