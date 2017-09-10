BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Grand Hotel evacuated due to ‘explosive device’

Sussex Police have evacuated the Grand Hotel, in Brighton, after an anonymous phone call was received alleging there was an ‘explosive device’ inside the building, according to police.

A police spokesman said officers have been working with management at the Grand Hotel, in Kings Road, since the phone call was received at 4.30pm on Sunday (September 10).

The police spokesman added: “An anonymous phone call was received at the hotel at 4.30pm on Sunday (September 10) alleging that there was an explosive device there.

“Hotel management decided to evacuate the hotel, a decision supported by the police, and the hotel was swiftly and safely evacuated.

“Thorough searches and enquiries are taking place to establish as soon as possible whether or not the call is a genuine one.

“Military ordnance disposal are attending as part of the search.

“Nothing untoward has been found at this time.

“In the meantime, roads and car parks in the immediate vicinity have been closed as part of the precautions.

“Drivers and pedestrians are advised that there will be some inevitable delays and diversions until the incident is safely resolved.”