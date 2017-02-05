BREAKING: Arrest after man hospitalised following late-night incident outside club

A man has been arrested after another man was injured outside Bar Ten in Worthing in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Just before 1am on Sunday morning there was an incident outside Bar Ten in High Street, Worthing.

“A male was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries after coming into contact with a moving vehicle.

“One male has been arrested in connection with the incident and police are still investigating.”

No details as to why the male was arrested were immediately available.

