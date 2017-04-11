Bookshop visited by author and illustrator

Two famous visitors popped by Steyning Bookshop for a double book signing over the weekend.

Author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Helen Oxenbury signed books at the High Street store on Saturday.

The Jumperee burrow. Picture: Steyning Bookshop

They were met by an enthusiastic crowd of children and their parents all eagerly awaiting their arrival.

A giant Jumperee burrow arranged by Penguin Books was installed and equipped with juice, homemade biscuits and all sorts of activities for children.

The grass covered igloo was installed complete with lights and megaphones for the mysterious Jumperee to use.

Two actors from the Ministry of Fun were poised by the burrow and Malcolm Donaldson was armed with a script and guitar waiting to choose young performers.

The two authors arrived with their publishers and the signing commenced, accompanied by some entertaining impromptu performances of the story.

Sara Bowers, owner of Steyning Bookshop, said: “It was an absolute joy and a great privilege for all who came. And a good rehearsal for the Donaldsons’ Hay on Wye appearance with Helen in June.”