Body washes up on beach

A body has washed up on Littlehampton beach, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said they were contacted this afternoon with reports that a body had been washed up.

A spokesperson added that the coastguard were involved, and that the coroner’s office has been informed.

Police officers are currently closing down the scene.

It is thought to be the body of the diver that went missing on Saturday off the coast of Bognor Regis – but police said they were unable to confirm the identity of the body.

