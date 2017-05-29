Befriending scheme expands to Adur and Worthing

A valuable service which helps combat loneliness is expanding to Adur and Worthing.

Time to Talk Befriending is a charity that launched in Brighton and Hove in 2012 and began to branch out west last month with the launch of the Older People’s Community Befrienders pilot scheme.

Volunteers co-ordinator Hannah Hammond said: “Time to Talk Befriending is an inter-generational scheme which aims to help improve the wellbeing of older people who feel chronically lonely and socially isolated.

“Over the last three years, we have been try to tackle the demand and reduce loneliness with the over-65s and we have been achieving this by carefully matching volunteers who can visit on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

“The aim is to develop a lasting and supportive relationship with the older person which in turn will hopefully be a hugely positive experience for the volunteer as well as the person they are helping.

“We have recently branched in to Worthing and Adur as we found there is a huge need in this area for our services.”

Over the last five years, the charity has developed strong relationships with services in the city and built strong partnerships with local authorities and Sussex Police.

The charity is also involved in research and hosts a number of events.

The pilot scheme will be working alongside Worthing-based charity Guild Care to identify ten to 15 older people who would benefit from being matched with a volunteer befriender for much-needed company and friendship.

Hannah is keen to enlist volunteers in Adur and Worthing. Email volunteers@timetotalkbefriending.org.uk or telephone 01273 737710 for more information.