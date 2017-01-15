This 1930s style bay-fronted semi-detached bungalow is situated on level ground in a highly sought-after area in Shoreham.

The property, in Connaught Avenue, is just over half a mile from the town centre with its range of shopping facilities, restaurants, bars, library, community and health centres.

Shoreham’s mainline railway station provides direct city and coastal train services.

Bus services are available from Connaught Avenue and the Upper Shoreham Road.

Features and accommodation include a lounge/dining room, two double bedrooms, refitted kitchen, refitted bathroom/WC, garage and a 44ft rear garden.

The property is offered with no on-going chain and EPC rating D66.

Price £325,000.

For more information, or to book a viewing, contact Harrison Brant, 6 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WB. Telephone 01273 464642 or email: info@harrisonbrant.co.uk