Bank to close on Shoreham high street

Barclays bank in Shoreham high street has announced it will close due to a fall in customers, a spokesman said.

The branch is set to close on Friday, November 3, this year.

The announcement comes as the bank reports that only 123 customers still regularly use the branch exclusively for banking.

Customer usage has declined by 10 per cent in the last year, said Nigel Taylor, Community Banking Director for Barclays in Sussex.

“The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices,” he said.

“More than three quarters of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.”

It was a ‘difficult decision’ to close the branch, he said.

“We hope that the availability of the branches in Southwick, Lancing and Worthing, and access to services at the nearby Post Office in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers,” he said.

Ropetackle resident Howard Moore, a Barclays bank customer, said he believed older customers would be most affected.

“Not everybody uses the internet or mobile apps,” he said.

“The bank expects everybody to do everything online.”

A spokesman for the bank said staff at the branch will be offered positions at other branches nearby.

All customers would receive a letter, along with a ‘reason for closure’ document, the spokesman said.

“We will be proactively engaging with local businesses and the wider community to discuss the alternative ways customers will be able to undertake their banking locally before the branch closes,” the spokesman said.

“We urge any customer who is concerned about how to undertake their banking once the branch closes to contact us so that we can discuss alternative banking options.”