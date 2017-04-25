Bank Holiday rail work could cause problems for Sussex passengers

Passengers in the South-East looking to get away for the Bank Holiday weekend are reminded to check before they travel by rail as work continues on the Thameslink Programme and maintenance work takes place across the route.

On Saturday April 29, essential maintenance work near New Cross will mean no Southeastern services between Cannon Street and Dartford via Greenwich and Woolwich, and on April 30 trains will not run between Dartford and London Victoria via Bexleyheath.

On Monday May 1, there will be no Southeastern trains running to or from Cannon Street station and a reduced service will run to and from Charing Cross.

Also on May 1, maintenance work will take place between Hither Green and Petts Wood, affecting Southeastern passengers on this part of the railway.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk, or www.southernrailway.com, www.thameslinkrailway.com and www.southeasternrailway.co.uk.