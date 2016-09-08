Awards presented at horticultural society’s Autumn Flower Show

Steyning played host to two main events on sunny Saturday with both market day and Steyning Horticultural Society’s Autumn Flower Show.

The Steyning Centre was a blaze of colour with the home grown flowers, fruit and vegetables on show.

Alistair MacColloch receiving Banksian medal from Charles Ashby

The RHS Banksian Medal awarded for the most points in the horticultural classes went to Alistair MacCulloch who also won several other cups for his flower and vegetable exhibits. Ted Banks won the cup for most points in the Dahlia classes and the Dahlia Society’s Bronze medal for the best bloom in show. Julie MacCulloch won the silver medal for the best vase of Dahlias. Pat Town won the best exhibit prize for her entry in the Flower Arrangements titled Autumn Inspiration and Chrissie Tatnell came second with her arrangement titled Using Wood.

Hilde Morris won the H R Pelling Shield for most points in the fruit classes for the third year running, the Charlie Hole Cup for best apple in show and also gained several prizes in the vegetable section and highest points in the cookery, a real all round sterling effort.

Colin Lindfield who is one of Steyning’s most dedicated vegetable growers won the Elsie and Doris Waters cup for the best vegetable collection and the T. H. Fowler cup for most points in the vegetable classes.

Albert Brownlee, five, was second in the Heaviest Pumpkin and won the Dougan Cup for most points in the younger children’s section. Daisy Martin was awarded the Junior Challenge Cup for most points in the nine to 15 years of age competition. There were some wonderful examples of a scarecrow made on a wooden spoon and a model vehicle made from recycled material.

Charles Ashby presenting cup for cookery to Phyllis Hill

Charles Ashby, the society chairman, said it was great to see so many entries in the show and in particular the enthusiasm and creativity of the young children.

Charles thanked his committee and the tea ladies who helped make the afternoon a most enjoyable success.

Floral arrangement

Ted Banks and his prise winning Dahlia

